Thursday Apr 29 2021
Web Desk

When Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan rubbed shoulders with Kate and Prince William

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

The superstars of B-Town have also rubbed shoulders with Kate Middleton and Prince William

Bollywood bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit are known to have hosted world-famous personalities.

The superstars of B-Town have also rubbed shoulders with British royal family members Kate Middleton and Prince William who visited India in 2016 and were welcomed by Bollywood’s elite.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a grand reception by the stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi.

Speaking to Press Trust of India at the time, SRK had said about the meeting: "It was very nice. They are so elegant and beautiful. It was really nice to see them.”

