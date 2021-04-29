Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Queen banned Meghan Markle from borrowing royal jewelry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

The Queen and Prince William were reportedly so concerned with Meghan Markle’s behaviour during her early time with the royal family that they teamed up to ban her from borrowing Princess Diana’s jewelry.

The monarch staff had reportedly approached the Duke of Cambridge about their "reservations about some of Meghan's behaviour".

As a consequence, William backed the Queen’s decision to prevent the Duchess of Sussex from borrowing jewelry from the Royal Collection, which includes items worn by the late Princess Diana.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton wrote for MailOnline saying: "I've learned senior staff working for the Queen had shared with William their reservations about some of Meghan's behaviour.

"William is believed to have backed a decision – approved by the Queen – to ban Meghan from borrowing items in the Royal Collection, including tiaras and jewellery once worn by his mother Princess Diana."

More From Entertainment:

Michael B. Jordan addresses ‘Superman’ reboot casting rumors

Michael B. Jordan addresses ‘Superman’ reboot casting rumors
When Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan rubbed shoulders with Kate and Prince William

When Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan rubbed shoulders with Kate and Prince William
How Priyanka Chopra kept her mental health in check during quarantine

How Priyanka Chopra kept her mental health in check during quarantine

Victoria Beckham in stitches over Justin Bieber's gift

Victoria Beckham in stitches over Justin Bieber's gift
Prince Harry's 'selfless' act reflects Princess Diana, says former royal butler

Prince Harry's 'selfless' act reflects Princess Diana, says former royal butler
Liam Hemsworth seen mocking ex Miley Cyrus in throwback video

Liam Hemsworth seen mocking ex Miley Cyrus in throwback video

Scott Disick 'maintaining distance' from Kourtney Kardashian amid her new romance

Scott Disick 'maintaining distance' from Kourtney Kardashian amid her new romance

Prince Philip was shattered over Sussexes turning royal family into 'soap opera'

Prince Philip was shattered over Sussexes turning royal family into 'soap opera'
Harry had ‘awkward’ chat with David Beckham after Meghan and Victoria’s fallout

Harry had ‘awkward’ chat with David Beckham after Meghan and Victoria’s fallout
Wedding guest details 'roaring' welcome as Kate Middleton arrived for wedding

Wedding guest details 'roaring' welcome as Kate Middleton arrived for wedding
Priyanka Chopra grateful to the US for coming to the aid of India amidst crisis

Priyanka Chopra grateful to the US for coming to the aid of India amidst crisis
Kate Middleton praised for not competing with Prince William

Kate Middleton praised for not competing with Prince William

Latest

view all