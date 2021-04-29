Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton had 'auditioning process' when she met Prince William

Kate Middleton took some time getting “used to the very strange life” of a royal but she seemed to get on well as her and Prince William are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

Royal editor Katie Nicholl shed light into why it took some time for her and William to get engaged despite years of dating.

"I think he knew from the early days that there was something very special in Kate. But he wanted to wait and he wanted to be sure," she said. 

"She sort of gave you a little flash of their ring and everything. They introduced slowly, slowly.

"She had an auditioning process. She got used to this very strange life. It must be difficult to fit into that. As we've seen, lots of people don't."

