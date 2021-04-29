Kareena Kapoor weighs in on covid-19’s impact on children

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor recently reached out regarding the impact of covid-19 on the young developing minds of children and urged parents to speak out.

The star shared a video of the iconic Tom and Jerry to drive her point across and captioned it with a note that read, “We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too.”



“We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain”.







