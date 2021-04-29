Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez trying to 'figure out' how to be friends: report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly on a crossroads trying to ‘figure’ out the best way to split as amicable friends.

The news was brought forward by a source close to People magazine and they were quoted saying, “Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends.”

Even though the duo has a lot to work through, their main priorities are their own children and thus are trying to learn how to "talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way.”

