Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber's World tour postponed to 2022

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Justin Bieber's  World Tour, which was set to begin on June 2 this year, has been postponed again.

All of the dates for the pop superstar's so-called comeback tour have been pushed back to 2022, with an official announcement expected to come soon from Team Bieber.

Like many other major musical artists and touring performers, the Canadian singer has postponed his upcoming tour again.

The delay in announcing new dates is likely due to the challenges in rescheduling the dates as the most major venues are almost fully booked into 2022.

The cancellations does not come as a surprise for fans, considering all of Justin Bieber's concerts were set to be held in indoor arenas, which have fallen under more stringent restrictions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

