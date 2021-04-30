Michael B. Jordan touches upon the undying legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan opened up about how Chadwick Boseman did not win an Oscar for 'Ma Rainey'

Michael B. Jordan touched upon the undying legacy of Chadwick Boseman, saying no award can ever justify his acting excellence.



The Tom Clancy's Without Remorse actor made an appearance on The View and paid a rich tribute to the Black Panther star.



Opening up about how the late actor did not win an Oscar for his stellar performance in Ma Rainey, Jordan said, "I think looking at that movie and seeing his performance, for me, in hindsight, you're seeing him give his all, his last performance," Jordan said.

"He's immortalized in that way. His legacy is going to carry on forever," he added.

Jordan continued, "The impact that he has that he is going to continue to have on myself and people around the world is going to continue to push that forward. There's no award, there's no win that's going to have any impact on that legacy. His life as a whole is going to represent that."

"And at the end of the day, that's all the control we have," Jordan said. "All the other stuff is for everyone's opinion and to speculate."