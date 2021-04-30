Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 30 2021
Meghan Markle prepared herself for Prince William 'grilling' in first meeting

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Meghan Markle had prepared herself for Prince William to grill her during her first meeting after officially confirming her relationship with Prince Harry.

According to royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their book Finding Freedom, the Duchess of Sussex had projected a possible grilling session as the Duke of Cambridge was concerned about his brother.

"She was self-aware enough to understand that the brothers were wary of women who were more interested in their titles than their wellbeing.

"Because of this, she had thought the entire meeting through, she told a friend."

Meghan’s confidante was told by her that "she prepared herself for a grilling."

The authors claimed that the duo got "along so well" after their first meeting but soon William began to grow suspicious of Meghan and her motives as she appeared "more concerned about her personal progression or profile over the wider goals and aims of the Royal Family".

Late Prince Harry and Meghan decided to step down from the royal family and now reside in California with multi-million dollar deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify. 

