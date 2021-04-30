Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui apologises to fans

Pakistani star Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has apologised to his fans for not following coronavirus SOPs during a birthday party recently.



In a statement on Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actor said “Last week I went to wish my neighbour on his birthday on an invitation I had accepted two weeks prior. Not expecting the crowd, I wished him and left within 5 minutes of being there. In a candid moment, I was asked to take my mask off and pose for a picture. Righty so, I was called out for doing that and not following the SOPs.”

He went on to say “There is no justification for my actions and I stand corrected. I apologise for my ignorance, lapse in judgement and lack of better sense.”

“A big thank you to my social media family for keeping my moral compass in check. We owe each other as much.”

“Times are tough and we must all follow SOPs outlined by the government. My prayers go out to the families affected. Love, peace and duas,” he concluded followed by folded hands emoticons.