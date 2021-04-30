Hania Aamir urges fans to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs

Pakistani actress and singer Hania Aamir has urged her fans to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs, set by the government.



Taking to Instagram, the Load Wedding actress shared her adorable photo and wrote “Stay safe you all. Keep your masks on!”

Hania, who is an avid social media user, also asked her fans to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “ Stay home!”.

She further said “Apne liye aur apne pyaron kai liye ehtiyaat karain (Be careful for the sake of yourself and your loved ones).”