Bhumi Pednekar pays touching tribute to ‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has paid a touching tribute to ‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar, who died due to coronavirus at the age of 89.



The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to Instagram and shared throwback photos with the ‘Shooter Dadi’ and wrote “Chandro Dadi. Am so saddened by the demise of Chandro Tomar dadi Aka Shooter Dadi Chandro.”

“Truly feels like a part of me has gone. A part of family has gone.”

“She lived a life full of greatness and impacted so many lives. Questioned patriarchy and broke every shackle of ageism. Her legacy will live on in all those girls whom she became a roll model for,” she said.

“I feel extremely lucky that I got a chance to portray her on screen. It was this process of becoming her that taught me so much about life and being a woman. It felt like I am her. Courage, compassion, kindness and a smile on her is how she lived her life. An ace air pistol shooter, a phenomenal teacher a voracious speaker and a nurturer. She will be missed deeply.”

“My condolences to her family and all her well wishers :) #TannBudhaHotaHaiMannBudhaNahiHota”, Bhumi concluded.