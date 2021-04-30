Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner sends love to Travis Scott on his 29th birthday

Friday Apr 30, 2021

US reality TV star Kris Jenner extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Travis Scott, who turned a year older today.

Sharing sweet photos with the father of her granddaughter Stormi Webster, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote, “Happy Birthday @travisscott!!! I hope you have a magical day filled with love.”

“You are the most amazing daddy and I love watching you with Stormi.”

“Thank you for all of the joy you bring when we are all together! What a blessing!! I love you very much Mama”, followed by heart emoji.

Travis Scott shares Stormi with Kylie, the 23-year-old daughter of Kris Jenner. The couple stopped dating over a year ago.

