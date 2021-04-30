Selana Gomez announces new mental health campaign

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 30 2021
Friday Apr 30, 2021

Award winning singer Selena Gomez recently announced the inauguration of her very own mental health campaign.

The singer announced the news on Instagram with a screen gab of her notes section and her entire statement came “from my heart” and is utterly youth focused.

Gomez timed the release with Mental Health Awareness Month and aims to "empower the Millennial and Gen Z communities to speak up, and encourage financial support to expand access to mental health resources in educational settings."

In her statement Gomez admitted, "I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age. If I had learned about my mental health earlier on — been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects — my journey could have looked very different."

