Friday Apr 30 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video ‘like a life insurance advert’ for Oprah backlash

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Experts believe Prince William and Kate Middleton have used their anniversary video as a “life insurance advert” against the possible Oprah backlash that might ensue.

This claim was brought forward by royal editor Russell Myers and during his interview with Pod Save the Queen host Ann Gripper he claimed, “It was like a life insurance video. It is! I loved it, I think it’s great.”

“It’s just I kind of expected, like, a voiceover talking about, you know ‘If you want to protect your family in the future, you need to take out this product’.”

“I mean, I love it, it’s great. Very nice setting on the beaches in Norfolk, which you’ve never had the pleasure of going ‒ it’s God’s country up there, it’s absolutely glorious. And they all seemed to be having a very jolly time, laughing and joking. Nice hat! Like a ranger’s hat.”

