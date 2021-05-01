Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 01 2021
Kylie Jenner celebrates her ex Travis Scott's birthday in style

Saturday May 01, 2021

Kylie Jenner sent best wishes to 'Stormi's daddy' Travis Scott on his 29th birthday, sharing adorable photos of the rapper with their daughter.

The beauty mogul shared a collection of photos of Scott with their three-year-old child Stormi Webster on her Instagram Story to make his big day more special.

The reality star was not seen in any of the photos as Jenner called her former boyfriend 'Stormi's daddy' while linking to him.

Previously, it was claimed by a media outlet: 'Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart. It's not a firm split.' 

Kylie and Travis Scott, who split in October 2019 are  'great' co-parents as they focus on their daughter Stormi as they don't want their split to affect their daughter too much. 

