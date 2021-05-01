Can't connect right now! retry
Arjun Kapoor opens up about how he coped with his parents' divorce

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is opening up about the time his parents, Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, got divorced and how he coped with it.

In an episode of celebrity cooking show Star Vs Food, the actor spoke about how he found comfort in food at a time when his family was falling apart due to his parents’ divorce.

“When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally, so I started eating, and then I really enjoyed eating,” he said.

“It is very difficult to let go because eventually, there is nobody to stop you beyond a point. Your mother loves you, she will reprimand you, but you are still a kid,” he continued.

“They give you benefit of the doubt ki yeh umar hai khane ki, theek hai (that this is the age to eat, so it is okay). It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16,” he added.

“I literally, one Diwali, ate biryani and I had a tub of ice cream and then I said, ‘Bas (that’s it)’.”

