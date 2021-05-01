Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 01 2021
Jennifer Lopez spotted with ex Ben Affleck days after A-Rod split

Saturday May 01, 2021

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken over headlines following their secret meeting.

Reports of reconciliation between the two have been spiraling out of control following the Hustlers star’s recent split from Alex Rodriguez.

Even though many may have been hoping for Affleck and Lopez to get back together years later, a source had told People that they are no more than just friends.

A source told the portal that the 48-year-old Argo actor visited his former ladylove at her home in Los Angeles. Another insider revealed: "They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years.”

Page Six reported that the Batman hunk was spotted leaving a white Escalade SUV that is said to be belonging to Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged back in 2002 but parted ways in January of 2004, without getting married.

Last month, Lopez recently broke off her engagement with retied baseball played Alex Rodriguez after being with him for four years. Whereas Affleck too got out of a heated romance with Ana de Armas not too long ago.

