Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘stop playing victim’ with the Firm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently came under fire for their decision to ‘play the victim’ card during their war against the Firm.

This claim was brought forward in a claim by royal author Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun Mr. Dampier was quoted saying, “Prince William’s big fear is that anything he says to his brother in an effort to heal their rift is immediately leaked to the media, and that makes it very difficult for them to have a proper conversation.”

“To carry on a war with Harry’s blood family is unnecessary and counter-productive, and the sooner they realise that the better. They should get on with their lives, stop playing the victim and stop playing on their royal connections by leaking stories while pleading for privacy.”

He also concluded by saying, “People can see through it and anyone who advises them to carry on this way is giving them bad advice.”