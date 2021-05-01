Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘stop playing victim’ with the Firm

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘stop playing victim’ with the Firm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently came under fire for their decision to ‘play the victim’ card during their war against the Firm.

This claim was brought forward in a claim by royal author Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun Mr. Dampier was quoted saying, “Prince William’s big fear is that anything he says to his brother in an effort to heal their rift is immediately leaked to the media, and that makes it very difficult for them to have a proper conversation.”

“To carry on a war with Harry’s blood family is unnecessary and counter-productive, and the sooner they realise that the better. They should get on with their lives, stop playing the victim and stop playing on their royal connections by leaking stories while pleading for privacy.”

He also concluded by saying, “People can see through it and anyone who advises them to carry on this way is giving them bad advice.”

More From Entertainment:

Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials

Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for not being ‘self-sufficient’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for not being ‘self-sufficient’
Justin Theroux is ‘frustrated’ with public’s interest in him and Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux is ‘frustrated’ with public’s interest in him and Jennifer Aniston

Alex Rodriguez still hoping to get back together with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez still hoping to get back together with Jennifer Lopez
Lupita Nyong’o reveals how ‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o reveals how ‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman
Kate found it ‘worrying’ that Meghan was ‘unwilling’ to talk about her family

Kate found it ‘worrying’ that Meghan was ‘unwilling’ to talk about her family
All is still not forgiven between Prince William and Prince Harry: report

All is still not forgiven between Prince William and Prince Harry: report
Meghan Markle hosts virtual roundtable for young female activists

Meghan Markle hosts virtual roundtable for young female activists

Prince Harry ‘grateful’ to have ‘reconnected’ with royal family during UK visit

Prince Harry ‘grateful’ to have ‘reconnected’ with royal family during UK visit
Jennifer Lopez spotted with ex Ben Affleck days after A-Rod split

Jennifer Lopez spotted with ex Ben Affleck days after A-Rod split

Recording Academy ends 'secret' Grammy committees over claims of rigging

Recording Academy ends 'secret' Grammy committees over claims of rigging
Kim Kardashian gives a mesmerising change to her personality with blond eyebrows and hair

Kim Kardashian gives a mesmerising change to her personality with blond eyebrows and hair

Latest

view all