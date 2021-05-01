Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday May 01 2021
Richa Chadha dishes over scriptwriting endeavors amid lockdown

Saturday May 01, 2021

Bollywood star Richa Chadha recently weighed in on all of her fun adventures she has been dabbling in during lockdown.

The actor got candid during her interview with Mid-Day and was quoted saying, “I’ve always enjoyed writing. It’s one of my go-to activities that help clear my mind. “As the lockdown descended upon us last year, I took up writing in a more creative way and tried my hand at scriptwriting.”

“My biggest inspiration has been [actor-writer] Phoebe Waller-Bridge. I feel actors should attempt writing. Whether [the first draft] is good or bad, it doesn’t matter.”

