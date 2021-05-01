Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fuming’ over Harry, Meghan Markle ‘problem’

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s constant attempts to eclipse them in front of the royal family.

The claim was brought forward by journalist and royal expert Camilla Tominey and she told Express, "What you have is a couple not wanting to be overshadowed, and a couple not wanting to be sidelined."

"It seems like, why would you release photographs that [the newspapers] all want to run, it seems like there's a bit of a clash. I think this is going to be the problem moving forward."

"We've already had a situation with fears of overshadowing Prince Charles. Charles and Camilla have felt like sandwich generation - overshadowed by Queen, and overshadowed by younger royals beneath them."

The expert also explained why Harry and Meghan have wide appeal, but also said they are "down the pecking order. The Sussexes have a sprinkling of stardust because of transatlantic nature of their relationship and the glamour of Meghan. But they're much further down the pecking order. So how do they maintain their relevance?"

