Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary

"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas are celebrating the second anniversary of their Las Vegas wedding .

The couple got married in a surprise wedding in 2019 in Las Vegas two years after their engagement.



Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sophie shared multiple pictures from the wedding ceremony.

"Happy 2 year Vegas wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat," she captioned her Insta post.

Their wedding had come just five months after Jonas’ brother Nick wed actress Priyanka Chopra in India.

