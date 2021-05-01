Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate second wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas are celebrating the second anniversary of their Las Vegas wedding .

The couple got married  in a surprise wedding in 2019 in Las Vegas two years after their engagement.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sophie shared multiple pictures from the wedding ceremony.

"Happy  2 year Vegas wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat," she captioned her Insta post.

Their wedding had come just five months after Jonas’ brother Nick wed actress Priyanka Chopra in India.

More From Entertainment:

Sajal Ali welcomes Ali Ansari to the family

Sajal Ali welcomes Ali Ansari to the family

Experts dish on Prince William’s ‘aggressively scripted’ video: report

Experts dish on Prince William’s ‘aggressively scripted’ video: report
Gal Gadot aka 'Wonder Woman' turns 36

Gal Gadot aka 'Wonder Woman' turns 36
Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials

Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials
Experts weigh in on Britney Spears’s dementia scare

Experts weigh in on Britney Spears’s dementia scare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘stop playing victim’ with the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘stop playing victim’ with the Firm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for not being ‘self-sufficient’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for not being ‘self-sufficient’
Justin Theroux is ‘frustrated’ with public’s interest in him and Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux is ‘frustrated’ with public’s interest in him and Jennifer Aniston

Alex Rodriguez still hoping to get back together with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez still hoping to get back together with Jennifer Lopez
Lupita Nyong’o reveals how ‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o reveals how ‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman
Kate found it ‘worrying’ that Meghan was ‘unwilling’ to talk about her family

Kate found it ‘worrying’ that Meghan was ‘unwilling’ to talk about her family
All is still not forgiven between Prince William and Prince Harry: report

All is still not forgiven between Prince William and Prince Harry: report

Latest

view all