Saturday May 01 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘show the world’ they’re not ‘trapped’

Saturday May 01, 2021

Experts believe Prince William and Kate Middleton are proving Prince Harry’s claims about being trapped in royal life wrong.

The claim was brought forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams and he told MailOnline, "This enchanting video to mark the Cambridges tenth anniversary was a delightful surprise.”

"We expected the happy photographs. Both of them were superb portraits of a couple who are clearly blissfully happy, both with each other and in their roles, where they show to the world how far they are from being 'trapped'."

Even body language expert Judi James agrees. She told the publication, "This film seems to fly in the face of Harry's recent claims about William being 'trapped' in the royal family and unable to act freely.”

"The playful, outdoor behaviour here is all about freedom of both actions and emotions and the three children look wonderfully uninhibited as they run about having fun."

