Billie Eilish's new single Your Power wins big on music charts

American music sensation Billie Eilish has risen to great prominence over the years as everything coming from the 19-year-old superstar attracts a lot of media and public attention.

The recently released melancholy single "Your Power" also is winning hearts and soaring on music charts.

The track earned #9 on the US Spotify chart for Thursday, April 29 just hours after being released. It went up to number 25 on the Global Spotify listing on the same day.

After spending the first 24 hours in the music market, the single made big leaps on both charts.

On its first day [on Friday, April 30], the new Billie Eilish single earned 2,088,133 American streams and ascended to number one spot on the daily US chart. On the Global chart also, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker's track got 6,239,924 streams worldwide, pushing it to the number three position.

Besides, other music charts also being conquered by Billie Eilish with her new track which moved to Top 30 on the Mediabase building alternative chart and Top 40 on the Mediabase building pop chart. It was seen ranked at 13th spot on Global Apple Music and 26th on US Apple Music.

“Your Power” is one of the 16-track album 'Happier than Ever' the Grammy-winning Billie Eilish is all set to release on July 30.



