Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Pop icon Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears suggested that she could be battling dementia.

Per a report by The Sun, Jamie, while filing paperwork to control her finances almost ten years ago, hinted that the pop star has dementia.

The claim is all set to be discussed in BBC’s upcoming documentary about the singer, titled, The Battle for Britney.

The 68-year-old had reportedly checked a box that said “dementia placement or treatment” as a reason to keep conservatorship over the singer’s estate which was established in 2008, as seen in the paperwork shown the in documentary,

In the doc, journalist Mobeen Azhar says: “There’s only two options with that. Britney might have dementia. Now I’m not a doctor but if that’s the case, then the world isn’t aware of that. But the other option is actually more sinister.”

Her father has been a part of the conservatorship since Britney had a mental breakdown in 2007.

Since then, fans all across the world have rallied for the singer with the #FreeBritney movement as they believe the vocal powerhouse is being unjustly controlled by her father and her team.