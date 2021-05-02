Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

Prince Harry’s next trip to the UK may be in jeopardy now, if reports are to be believed.

The Duke of Sussex was scheduled to fly back home for the statue unveiling of Princess Diana for her 60th birth anniversary on July 1.

However, royal author and expert Phil Dampier told The Sun that Harry’s future trips may have to be paused for now, courtesy of his wife Meghan Markle.

"I personally don't think Meghan will return to the U.K. And there must now be a serious doubt as to whether Harry will come over for the unveiling of a statue for Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday in July,” he said.

"The relationship between the so-called former 'Fab Four'—Harry, Meghan, William and Kate—is now so broken and delicate that everyone is looking for the slightest signs it is getting better…or worse," he continued.

"The discussions after Prince Philip’s funeral were a start, but were clearly very strained and only an opening move,” he added.

"Harry and Meghan now have all they want to make them happy if they are going to be. A son, a daughter on the way, their freedom from the royal family and the means to make money and get involved in cases which interest them.”

“To carry on a war with Harry’s blood family is unnecessary and counter-productive, and the sooner they realize that the better. They should get on with their lives, stop playing the victim and stop playing on their royal connections by leaking stories while pleading for privacy,” Dampier shared.

“People can see through it and anyone who advises them to carry on this way is giving them bad advice,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait
Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89

Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89
DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

DJ Khaled clears mist around Kanye West's wedding band

Bruno Mars sells out all six Las Vegas concerts 'in minutes'

Bruno Mars sells out all six Las Vegas concerts 'in minutes'
Billie Eilish's new single Your Power wins big on music charts

Billie Eilish's new single Your Power wins big on music charts
Hailey Baldwin adopts simple social media rule to stay positive

Hailey Baldwin adopts simple social media rule to stay positive

BTS drops first cryptic teaser poster of English language track Butter

BTS drops first cryptic teaser poster of English language track Butter
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike
The Weeknd shares news of upcoming music with fans

The Weeknd shares news of upcoming music with fans

Britain ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry: ‘Realize your error!’

Britain ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry: ‘Realize your error!’

Latest

view all