Sunday May 02 2021
Hanbok designer addresses BTS auction cancelation

Sunday May 02, 2021

Hanbok designer releases official statement on auction cancelation

The infamous habok designer who recently came under fire for auctioning off BTS Jimin’s sweaty clothes has come forward with an official statement regarding the cancelation of the auction.

The auction host Kim Rieul shed light on the cancelation in a post to Instagram and explained that it all occurred to HYBE’s request.

He even posted a more detailed explanation to Instagram Stories and it translated to say, “As a citizen of South Korea, I felt great pride witnessing BTS making our country known throughout the world.”

“Additionally, as a designer for the past 6 years, I have created over 300 pieces of hanbok. These were made for anyone who wished to represent Korea, whether they were famous or not. I made each piece paying for all of the costs out of my own pocket and not being paid in return.”

“I wanted to participate in the recent auction considering how recently, the Chinese have been arguing that the hanbok belonged to them. Around the same time, one of Korea’s most representative fine art auctions, My Art Auction, provided me with a good opportunity. I hoped that this event would be meaningful in more ways than just the simple act of auctioning a hanbok.”

“Unfortunately, the auction has been cancelled. However, I promise to continue to be of service to you all with good hanbok designs in the future.”

