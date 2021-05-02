Deepika Padukone announces mental health awareness initiative

Indian actor Deepika Padukone recently took to social media and unveiled a new mental health awareness initiative for those struggling to cope with the emotional upheaval of covid-19.

The actor announced the initiative over on Instagram with a plethora of information, resources as well as words of wisdom.



Its caption conveyed a message of togetherness and solidarity and read, “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!”

Check it out below:



