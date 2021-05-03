Billie Eilish flaunts her true beauty and hidden tattoo during British Vogue Cover shoot

Billie Eilish looked stunning as she appeared on the cover for the June 2021 issue of British Vogue, showing off her true beauty in styling session.

The Bad Guy hitmaker also unveiled the black ink on her thigh as she posed in a corset and stockings for the photoshoot.

"I've literally never done anything in this realm at all," Eilish told the outlet of the photoshoot, which was styled by Dena Giannini. "Y'know, besides when I'm alone."

Last year, the 19-year-old songstress revealed to a media outlet that she got a tattoo but played coy about the body ink, saying at the time, "you won't ever see it."

"Don't make me not a role model because you're turned on by me," Eilish added in the interview. "Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you."

"It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery," she said. "If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, if you feel like you look good, you look good."

The Grammy-winning singer's photoshoot comes as the singer prepares to release her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30. The record features 16 tracks.

Billie Eililsh’s new look photos broke the internet as they garnered massive like from fans in just few hours.