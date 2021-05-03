Ellie Goulding welcomes baby girl with husband Caspar Jopling

Ellier Goulding earlier announced she was pregnant during her third trimester

Ellie Goulding got blessed with her first child, an adorable baby girl, with husband Caspar Jopling on Sunday.

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker's better-half posted the wonderful update on his Instagram.

“Mum and baby both happy and healthy,” the new dad, 29, wrote. “Extremely grateful. … During this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you!”

Goulding earlier announced she was pregnant during her third trimester. She told Vogue how she was unaware she was expecting while performing the last time.

“That was [around] the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out. It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan,” the Grammy nominee said at the time.

“The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it," she added.

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in 2020 after getting engaged in 2018.