Bollywood
Monday May 03 2021
Dilip Kumar hospitalized for a routine checkup, wife Saira Banu confirms

Monday May 03, 2021

Dilip Kumar hospitalized for a routine checkup, wife Saira Banu confirms 

Veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized in Mumbai on Sunday, his wife and actor Saira Banu confirmed.

Speaking to India Today, Banu said that her husband was admitted to the hospital for a routine checkup and should be allowed to return home soon.

“We are here for a routine check-up for some health issues. If God is willing, we will go home soon," she said.

Kumar’s health has been unstable since the past few years, resulting in him frequenting the hospital from time to time to keep things in check.

“Dilip Kumar Saab is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow," Banu said. 

