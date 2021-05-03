Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 03 2021
Hugh Jackman pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds to snag a role in ‘Deadpool 3’

Monday May 03, 2021

Hugh Jackman says that Officer John Dobkowski approached him and had some wise words for Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ banter has keeping fans entertained since quite some time.

The X-Men star poked fun at the Deadpool star once again through a New York City parks officer.

Sharing a 34-second video on his Twitter account, Jackman says that Officer John Dobkowski approached him and had some words of wisdom to pass on to Reynolds.

"Hey Ryan, you've got to get this guy in "Deadpool 3,” says the officers, referring to Jackman.

"Even if it's for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great. It would blow the box office!" added Officer Dobkowski.

"Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring,” Jackman wrote alongside the video on Twitter. 

