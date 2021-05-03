Prince William, Prince Charles to 'draw line' between them, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William and Prince Charles are said to be so fed up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s drama that they want to “draw a line”.



According to royal expert Russell Myers, while speaking on talkRADIO, the duo wants to "want to draw a line under Harry and Meghan and focus on the business at hand" in a bid to focus on their work.

TalkRADIO host Kevin O'Sullivan said: "There were some suggestions this week that Prince Charles remains in a cold state of fury over what Prince Harry has done over the past year, particularly the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"There was this suggestion that Charles was all for forgive, forget, heal the rift - but apparently not.

"If that is his state of mind, I think the British people will be behind him every step of the way.

"I think most people think Harry does not deserve to be forgiven."

Russell responded: "The rest of the Royal Family are very, very united in trying to get back to business

"We have hardly seen them. They have popped up on Zoom calls here and there.

"But no-one has done the real business of monarchy, which is getting out, being among the people and shining a light on different charities, and travelling the world and the Commonwealth.

"It's part of getting Britain back on its feet. As far as Harry and Meghan are concerned, I think they will be left to try and sort things out on their own.

"They have been a distraction for the family. The Oprah Winfrey interview went down like a lead balloon.

"There will be quite a lot of dissatisfaction in the camp and it remains to be seen whether they will ever be brought back in.

"I'm sure that Harry was a bit sheepish seeing the rest of his family at Prince Philip's funeral.

"It was the first time he has spoken to many of them since that Oprah Winfrey interview where he accused them of all manners of things."