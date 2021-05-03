Kareena Kapoor voices out against child abuse amid lockdown

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor recently took to social media to highlight the importance of having the childhood abuse helpline on speed dial during isolated times.

The actress penned her note over on Instagram and posted the agency’s number alongside a caption that read, “My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital.”

“Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma.”

