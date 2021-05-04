Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth's new royal trespasser

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser

The royal family recently faced a brand new trespasser on their premises and it reportedly took the royal staff hours before they even caught on.

The news was brought forward in a revelation by The Sun insider, "This is an astonishing lapse. Everyone was on high alert after the first intruder, now this happens. Heads could roll. It is unforgivable."

However, at the time neither the Queen nor her son Prince Andrew was present on the premises, "The couple wandered around for ages before anyone spotted them and police were called. Andrew was at home at the time. You have to wonder what on Earth is going on up there."

