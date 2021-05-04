Prince Harry receives standing ovation at a concert in Los Angeles

Prince Harry won hearts of American fans as he appeared at a star-studded charity concert in California's packed stadium on Monday.



The Duke of Sussex received a standing ovation at the lavish event in Los Angeles, praising frontline medical workers across the globe who have battled the Covid crisis for the past year.

Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle, who is in her third trimester, had also been expected to attend the event but pulled out of the concert at the last minute and opted to stay at home.

A post on the Sussexes' Archewell website suggested the Sussex would "deliver an important message for vaccine equity" together during the event.

Prince Harry left his pregnant wife at home to attend the "Concert to Reunite the World", a charity performance featuring Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Ben Affleck.

The Duke of Sussex, who is enjoying ideal life in Montecito with his wife Meghan and son Archie after they quit royal job, wooed Americans with his first public appearance since Prince Philip's funeral.

