Tirade against AC Sialkot: Usman Buzdar summons Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab chief secretary

File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Usman Buzdar summons Punjab chief secretary and Firdous Ashiq Awan over Sialkot Ramadan Bazaar incident.



The development comes after a video of heated exchange between Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf had gone viral.



Meanwhile, a lleged audio of another PTI lawmaker from Muzaffargarh has surfaced on social media where he can be heard lambasting a civil servant.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday summoned Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik and Special Assistant to CM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan over the Sialkot Ramadan Bazaar incident where the CM’s aide had reprimanded Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf.

Awan had castigated Sadaf over the quality of food, inviting a tirade of criticism on social media. PM’s aide Usman Dar and PML-N vice president had also criticised Awan over her behaviour.

Read more: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan defends tirade against AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf

The incident had taken place on Sunday when Awan was on a visit to a Ramadan bazaar in her home town.



During her visit to the bazaar, Awan got vexed when some buyers complained about substandard edibles being sold at the market and the local administration's poor performance.

On this, Awan had asked the assistant commissioner if she had ever visited the bazaar before and admonished her severely in front of the media.

However, in a press briefing, Awan defended herself and blamed media for twisting the narrative.

She said the facts of the incident from yesterday were deliberately distorted and not communicated properly to the chief secretary Punjab government, which had caused a misunderstanding.



Read more: Watch: AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf's response to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan



Punjab Chief Secretary conveys concerns to Buzdar

Later on, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, while reacting to the Sialkot incident, said that the uncivilised treatment meted out to an administrative officer in a Ramadan bazaar was condemnable.

In a statement Sunday night, the Punjab CS had said that Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and other administrative officers were on the frontlines despite the scorching heat and corona pandemic.

He had said that the use of unethical language with any officer or staff is condemnable and added that administrative officers across Punjab were present in the field day and night for the convenience of people, which is highly appreciable.

Jawwad Rafique Malik said he had conveyed his reservations about the tragic incident to the Punjab chief minister.



Another PTI MPA reprimands assistant commissioner

After Firdous Ashiq Awan's episode with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot, alleged audio of another PTI lawmaker from Muzaffargarh Khurram Khan Leghari has surfaced on social media where he can be heard lambasting AC Jatoi Arshad, according to a news report published in The News on Monday.

The officer is reportedly being reprimanded for not facilitating the PTI leader during his visit to the Ramadan Bazaar.

Read more: Firdous Ashiq Awan’s outburst at AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf triggers anger on social media

As per the audio recording, Leghari angrily asked the AC that he had directed him to arrange his tour to the Ramadan Bazaar but he turned off his phone.

Jatoi told Leghari that the battery of his phone had run out but now he could visit the bazaar anytime.

To which, Leghari responded: “If you want to fight, I am coming. Tell me where I can come.”