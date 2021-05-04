Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 04 2021
Ahmed Faraz

25-year-old British-Pakistani woman murdered at friend's house in Lahore

Tuesday May 04, 2021

  • British-Pakistani woman murdered in Lahore's DHA under mysterious circumstances.
  • Lahore police launch investigation, register case against four persons.
  • Woman's body was found by her domestic worker when she entered the room to clean it, police says.

LAHORE: A 25-year-old British-Pakistani woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her friend's house in Lahore's DHA Phase 5, the police confirmed Tuesday.

Mahira Zulfiqar had come to Pakistan from the UK two months ago and was staying at the upper portion of a bungalow in Lahore DHA with her friend.

The police said a domestic worker found Mahira's body around 12 in the afternoon when she went to clean Mahira's room. According to the police, the victim was strangled and shot.

Preliminary inquiries found no evidence of suggesting abuse or resistance to a robbery. The victim's parents and siblings live in London, while her grandmother lives in Pakistan.

Upon receiving the information, police and forensic teams reached the crime scene to collect evidence.

A case has been registered against four persons, including two men identified as Mahira's friends, Zahir Jadoon and Saad Amir Butt.

The complainant said Zulfiqar was killed by her friends Jadoon and Butt, adding that the accused wanted to marry Zulfiqar.

A preliminary post-mortem report said a bullet had been fired near Zulfiqar's neck. In addition to this, scars have been found on her body.

Coronavirus SOP compliance better since Pakistan Army’s deployment: Asad Umar

Miftah Ismail’s request for vote recount in NA-249 by-poll accepted

CCPO Lahore says 95% of citizens in city have started wearing masks

Coronavirus: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 150,000 people in a day

Pakistan to import more wheat to ensure steady supply, stable prices throughout the year

Tirade against AC Sialkot: Usman Buzdar summons Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab chief secretary

No water supply to Karachi's DHA residents in Ramadan since two days

PM Imran Khan to discuss release of Pakistani prisoners during Saudi Arabia visit

On NAB request, Lahore court orders closure of 20-year-old inquiries against Chaudhrys

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 coronavirus daily-infections after almost a month

PM Imran Khan meets OIC countries' ambassadors to discuss Islamophobia

COAS Gen Bajwa thanks China for its 'contribution' to Pakistan's fight against COVID-19

