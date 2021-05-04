25-year-old British-Pakistani woman murdered at friend's house in Lahore

British-Pakistani woman murdered in Lahore's DHA under mysterious circumstances.

Lahore police launch investigation, register case against four persons.

Woman's body was found by her domestic worker when she entered the room to clean it, police says.

LAHORE: A 25-year-old British-Pakistani woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her friend's house in Lahore's DHA Phase 5, the police confirmed Tuesday.



Mahira Zulfiqar had come to Pakistan from the UK two months ago and was staying at the upper portion of a bungalow in Lahore DHA with her friend.

The police said a domestic worker found Mahira's body around 12 in the afternoon when she went to clean Mahira's room. According to the police, the victim was strangled and shot.



Read more: Young gamer shoots 4 dead for being told not to use drugs in Lahore

Preliminary inquiries found no evidence of suggesting abuse or resistance to a robbery. The victim's parents and siblings live in London, while her grandmother lives in Pakistan.

Upon receiving the information, police and forensic teams reached the crime scene to collect evidence.



A case has been registered against four persons, including two men identified as Mahira's friends, Zahir Jadoon and Saad Amir Butt.

The complainant said Zulfiqar was killed by her friends Jadoon and Butt, adding that the accused wanted to marry Zulfiqar.

A preliminary post-mortem report said a bullet had been fired near Zulfiqar's neck. In addition to this, scars have been found on her body.