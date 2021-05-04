Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
Trailer featuring 'Black Widow', 'Black Panther' released to encourage fans to return to cinemas

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services.

“See you at the movies,” said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including “Black Widow,” “Eternals” and a “Black Panther” sequel.

The video also showed footage from inside a theater of fans reacting to the decisive battle scene in “Avengers: Endgame” in April 2019.

The future of movie theaters is uncertain after extended closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent operators and large chains including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc hope that blockbusters from Marvel and others will help lure audiences back.

At the same time, Disney and other media companies are investing billions to compete with Netflix Inc and provide consumers with plenty of options to stream at home.

Disney is offering “Black Widow” for a $30 charge through the Disney+ streaming services on the same day it debuts in theaters in July.

No similar plans have been announced for any of the nine other upcoming films that Marvel previewed on Monday. The movies are scheduled for release over the next two years. Reuters

