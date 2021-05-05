Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
Lionel Richie's Bristol gig moved to Longleat

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Pop legend Lionel Richie has announced he will perform at Longleat safari park next summer as part of his Hello tour, which was due to play Bristol this summer delayed to 2022.

The shifting of venue has reportedly irked some music lovers as the gig was billed as a "Bristol city centre" concert.

Longleat, which has been chosen as the venue for the concert, is undoubtedly a spectacular place, it is around 29 miles from the centre of Bristol.

Promoter Senbla blames "logistical reasons" for the change, saying it "could not" hold the performance in Bristol next year.

Lionel Richie said of the concert: "I am really excited to be playing at Longleat. I know we’ll all have such an incredible night of partying together. It's a venue steeped in music history - The Rolling Stones and Elton John have both headlined Longleat and I'm honoured to be joining the esteemed list See you all next year."

The 71-year-old music icon has sold more than 90 million records over the course of his glittering career, making him one of the world's best selling artists of all time. 

Lionel Richie has won a total of four Grammys, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar award.

