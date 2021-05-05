Coronavirus: Pakistan reports over 4,000 new infections during past 24 hours

A view of passengers wearing the face mask and follow the government SOPs in public transport after the government allowed public transport to resume service in the province. Photo: APP/File

Pakistan reports 4,113 new coronavirus infections, raising the total case tally to 841,636 nationwide.



The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 9.17%.



With 119 new fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 18,590.

ISLAMABAD: With no signs of coronavirus pandemic going away anytime soon, Pakistan reported 4,113 new coronavirus infections, raising the total case tally to 841,636 across the country.

According to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 9.17% as of today whereas the number of active cases is reported at 84,480.



With 119 new fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 18,590. Most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, nationwide recoveries were recorded at 738,727.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

So far, 310616 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 287643 in Sindh, 121099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22776, in Balochistan, 76696 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5341 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 8741 individuals have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab, 4687 in Sindh, 3466 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 698 in Islamabad, 491 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in GB.