Wednesday May 05 2021
Charlotte and George will appreciate Archie later in life, predicts royal expert

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, George and Charlotte, will appreciate their cousin Archie, son of Harry and Meghan, in the later stages of their life.

This was claimed by royal author Ingrid Seward, who said the two siblings will develop a bond with their Californian cousin when they get older.

Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed; A Man of his Century, told the Express: "I am sure Diana would have wanted her sons' offspring to be friends as she would have known how difficult it is to form friendships outside the family as people cannot be trusted not to let some indiscretion slip out.

"How cool to have a Californian cousin who is going to be such a dude as Archie," she added. 

"So they may not have the childhood bond, which they really don’t need as they have lots of little friends, but they will really appreciate Archie later on in their lives," Seward further said.

