Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana addresses Twitter ban: ‘White people feel entitled to enslave a brown person’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Kangana's account was taken down for good over tweets about the post-election violence in West Bengal

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has broken her silence after being banned from Twitter permanently.

After the Queen star’s account was taken down for good over contentious tweets about the post-election violence in West Bengal, the actor said she has other platforms where she can voice her opinions.

"Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do,” said Kangana in a statement.

“Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering,” she continued.

A Twitter spokesperson was quoted by Hindustan Times, commenting on Kangana’s ban from the micro-blogging site.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service,” they said. 

More From Showbiz:

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor ancestral homes: KP govt to begin restoration after Eid

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor ancestral homes: KP govt to begin restoration after Eid
Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19

Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan turn heads in latest snaps

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan turn heads in latest snaps
Battle of the beauties: Social media compares Ayman Saleem, Anushka Sharma

Battle of the beauties: Social media compares Ayman Saleem, Anushka Sharma
Movie mogul Aditya Chopra to get all Hindi film industry workers vaccinated

Movie mogul Aditya Chopra to get all Hindi film industry workers vaccinated
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended over 'hateful conduct'

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended over 'hateful conduct'
Kriti Sanon says she 'craves' to be on set as COVID continues to ravage India

Kriti Sanon says she 'craves' to be on set as COVID continues to ravage India
Ali Ansari shares tear-jerking snap from Saboor Aly engagement

Ali Ansari shares tear-jerking snap from Saboor Aly engagement
Minal Khan urges fans to stay vigilant amid raging Covid-19 pandemic

Minal Khan urges fans to stay vigilant amid raging Covid-19 pandemic
Bhumi Pednekar loses two loved ones to COVID: 'No space for grief. Only action'

Bhumi Pednekar loses two loved ones to COVID: 'No space for grief. Only action'
Raveena Tandon urges Indians to get vaccinated: 'It’s the need of the hour'

Raveena Tandon urges Indians to get vaccinated: 'It’s the need of the hour'
Alaya F weighs in on contemplating cosmetic surgery

Alaya F weighs in on contemplating cosmetic surgery

Latest

view all