‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ title track is out now

The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released the title track of the film, featuring superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani.



The title track was released on Wednesday.

Salman Khan and Disha also shared the title track of Radhe on their respective Instagram handles.

Sharing the song, Khan wrote “#RadheTitleTrack”.

He further said “This too shall pass and god willing with all human support. Eradicate hatred. Radhe Radhe Radhe… #StaySafe”.

Disha also posted the song and said “The most wanted track of the year is here. #RadheTitleTrack out now!”.

The title track of Radhe is composed by Sajid-Wajid and the song has been written and sung by Sajid.

It is one of the last compositions by Sajid-Wajid duo, before Wajid's unfortunate demise last year.