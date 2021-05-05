Can't connect right now! retry
Malaika Arora reveals immunity boosting yoga moves to fight covid-19

Bollywood star Malaika Arora recently turned to social media and shared some of her biggest immunity boosting yoga moves guaranteed to aid in the fight against covid-19.

The move in question is a “simple form of Pranayama, Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique) that helps in boosting immunity and improving your lung capacity.”

For the best possible results, Arora recommends fans “Start with 6 rounds of Anulom Vilom should be practiced regularly with at least 2 hours of interval before/after having food. You can go up to 21 rounds.”

