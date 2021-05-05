Malaika Arora reveals immunity boosting yoga moves to fight covid-19

Wednesday May 05, 2021
Bollywood star Malaika Arora recently turned to social media and shared some of her biggest immunity boosting yoga moves guaranteed to aid in the fight against covid-19.
The move in question is a “simple form of Pranayama, Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique) that helps in boosting immunity and improving your lung capacity.”
For the best possible results, Arora recommends fans “Start with 6 rounds of Anulom Vilom should be practiced regularly with at least 2 hours of interval before/after having food. You can go up to 21 rounds.”