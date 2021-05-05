Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday May 05 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez inaugurates new foundation ‘YOLO’

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez inaugurates new foundation ‘YOLO’

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez turns to social media to inaugurate her brand new foundation focused on “making a difference in this world”

The actor inaugurated her foundation over on Instagram with a post that read, “We have this one life, let’s do whatever we can to make a difference in this world!! I am proud to announce the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to Create and Share Stories of Kindness.”

She even added, In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can.”

