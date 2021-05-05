Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Over 28,000 people subscribe Kate Middleton and William's YouTube channel in one hour

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Wednesday left royal fans excited by announcing that they have finally joined YouTube,  the most popular video sharing website.

The couple made the announcement in a video clip shared on the their official "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" Instagram account.

A look at their newly launched YouTube channel shows that the couple amassed more than 28 thousands followers within an hour.

Their first video got more than 16,000 views in one hour. The couple's channel has been verified by YouTube as it has a verification check mark next to its name.  


