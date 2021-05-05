Prince Andrew’s past racist behavior brought to light: report

An expert recently stepped forward with news regarding Prince Andrew’s former racist behavior towards Arabs.

The news was brought forward by former Labour minister Jacqui Smith.



In her riveting admission regarding on of Prince Andrew’s past racist actions, she went on the Jeremy Vine’s show and admitted, “I did say, I did hear [Andrew] say racist things and I did say it; I mean, I haven’t talked a lot about it since and think Sophia makes an important point.”

“Your argument, Jeremy, was that the Royal Family have modernised ‒ well, I’m not sure it has modernised enough, given some of the enormous controversy and hurt that a lot of people felt around Meghan Markle’s suggestions that she had been treated in a racist way, incidentally not only the Royal Family but also, of course, by the British media as well in the way in which she was treated.”

“So I think there’s a need for the Royal Family to look very carefully at the way in which they are behaving to people who come into that family if they are going to maintain ‒ I agreed with Dominique, there is very high level of public support for the Royal Family, I don’t dispute that ‒ but the Royal Family will have to work hard in order to maintain that.”