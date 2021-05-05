Bollywood film editor Ajay Sharma dies from coronavirus

Bollywood film editor Ajay Sharma died on Wednesday due to coronavirus complications, Indian media reported.



Ajay, who was in his late 30s, passed away at a government hospital in New Delhi, Indian media citing sources reported.

According to the Times of India, Ajay Sharma was tested positive for coronavirus and was in the ICU for the last two weeks.

Ajay was best known for his work on films like “Ludo” and “Jagga Jasoos”. He made his directorial debut with the short film 'Jolly 1995'.