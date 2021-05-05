Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s ‘Balmoral test’ results revealed

The dreaded Balmoral trip test Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were forced to give during their induction into the Firm has just been analyzed.

Per royal author Christopher Andersen, in his book William and Kate: A Royal Love Story, Kate was one royal outsider who passed the Queen’s Balmoral test with flying colors however, Meghan’s scores are still a mystery.

Royal fans have only been able to piece the possible outcome together based off of her earlier interviews and revelations.

Mr. Andrersen believes, "It was one thing to be asked to accompany Wills on club-hopping excursions in London and Edinburgh.”

"It was quite another to be invited to Balmoral, which William’s great-great-great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria called 'this dear Paradise'.”

"By all accounts, Kate was the first girl Wills ever brought to Balmoral – in a large part because, said a royal insider, 'He must have known how much she would love it.'"

More importantly, he added: "As Kate stood on the riverbank angling for salmon, trout and pike, it quickly became clear to one member of the Balmoral staff that she seemed 'perfectly at home here'."