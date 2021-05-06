Can't connect right now! retry
Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ more than fascinates a major celebrity

American music sensation Billie Eilish has got several feathers to her cap as recently a major celebrity expressed admiration for her popular song “Everything I Wanted.”

Though the 19-year-old superstar's track has some disturbing themes, this celebrity finds the song absolutely 'terrifying.' This celebrity is Paul David Hewson, who is commonly known by his stage name- Bono.

Bono expressed his extreme admiration for the song in his letter he wrote to Billie Eilish.

Unfolding his feelings about the track, the 60-year-old superstar said Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ is one of his favourite songs. To mark his 60th birthday, Bono released a compiled list of his favourite songs of all time with accompanying fan letters.

In the list, he ranked Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” as his fourth favourite song of all time. The songs that got his higher liking include The Sex Pistol’s “Anarchy in the U.K.,” Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead,” and “Miserere,” his own collaboration with Luciano Pavarotti and Zucchero.

Bono praised “Everything I Wanted,” addressing Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, the song’s co-writer. "My ears long for such empty spaces to wander… to sneak away from the density of digital surfaces with too much information,” Bono said.

“I step inside your song and it’s a black beauty, achingly awesomely vulnerable and terrifying, fearless and worrisome… but you are not worried by all that.”

Bono also said Eilish and Finneas remind him of two other famous artists. “You express it so you can own the feeling that nags,” he said. “I think of Carole King, I think of Roy Orbison. But just like them, this never existed before you did," he said.

The superstar concluded his letter by saying, "Your fan, Bono.”

Hear the amazing track by Billie Eilish - Everything I wanted' : 


